A Marianna woman was one of two drivers seriously injured in a Liberty County traffic crash early last Friday morning.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Crawfordville resident Johnathan Evan Harris, 24, and Marianna resident Dusty Lee Cravens, 24, of Marianna were taken to medical centers for treatment of their injuries, with Cravens taken to Calhoun Liberty Memorial, and Harris to Tallahassee Memorial.
Authorities say Harris was driving a 1998 Nissan Explorer and Cravens was behind the wheel of a Nissan Sentra when their crash occurred around 6:35 a.m. that day. A third driver, John El Tipton, 39, of Bristol, was in the area driving a 2008 Ford Fusion.
FHP reports that Harris was westbound on State Road 20 in the inside lane and just past Mason Road, with Cravens also westbound in front of Harris.
Tipton was eastbound on SR 20 in the outside lane, just past the Trammell Bridge. Officials say Harris tried to pass Cravens before having to merge into one lane, but was unsuccessful. While attempting to pass Cravens, officials say, Harris struck her rear passenger door with his driver’s side rear door. Harris lost control of his vehicle and began rotating counterclockwise while traveling toward the median, officials say. He then traveled across both eastbound lanes before striking a guardrail and coming to rest on its roof against the guardrail, facing east.
After the initial collisions, officials say, Cravens’ vehicle traveled across the medial and all eastbound lanes before striking a guardrail with its front bumper. It then came to final rest pressed against the guardrail facing south, just east of the Harris vehicle. The Tipton vehicle was eastbound in the outside lane just past the Trammell Bridge when Tipton saw the other two vehicles crossing the median, officials report, and the Tipton vehicle was struck by debris on its front windshield and roof. Tipton was able to pull between the two other vehicles on the south shoulder, where his vehicle came to final rest facing east. Officials say he was not injured.
