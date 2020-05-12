Last year the City of Marianna submitted an application to the Environmental Protection Agency for assistance with post-Hurricane Michael planning. Since that time the National Park Service, Federal Emergency Management, Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Housing and Urban Development, International Economic Development Council, Army Corps of Engineers, US Air Force, Florida Emergency Management, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Apalachee Regional Planning Council and others have been providing technical assistance for rebuilding the community.
The City of Marianna hosted a couple of stakeholder meetings earlier in the year and has been meeting remotely with the team experts over the last couple of months.
Preliminary conceptual plans are in the final stages and will be released for public comment soon. The proposed plans include provisions for multiuse trails along the West End Corridor near the Endeavor property, and roadway improvements at the South Street/Penn Avenue intersection.
Also being proposed is landscaping, parking and sidewalk improvements in Downton Marianna along Lafayette and Market Streets. The team is making recommendations for improvements to the drainage system that culminates along Kelson Avenue, and empties into the Chipola River.
Finally, the team is recommending pedestrian connectivity between community assets, such as Jackson Hospital, Chipola College, downtown businesses and the Chipola River Greenway.
There will be a public workshop at 5 p.m. on June 2, location to be announced at a later date. There will also be opportunities to participate in survey feedback. More information will be available soon. To learn more call 850-482-2786.
