Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE...FLORIDA BIG BEND...SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA. ...IMPACTS FROM CRISTOBAL WILL EXTEND WELL EAST OF THE CENTER... NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL DIXIE, COASTAL FRANKLIN, COASTAL JEFFERSON, COASTAL TAYLOR, AND COASTAL WAKULLA * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 580 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF PANAMA CITY OR ABOUT 580 MILES SOUTHWEST OF APALACHICOLA - 22.7N 90.1W - STORM INTENSITY 45 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH OR 360 DEGREES AT 14 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ CRISTOBAL WILL GRADUALLY MOVE NORTH THROUGH THE GULF OF MEXICO AND IS FORECAST TO STRENGTHEN VERY LITTLE THROUGH LANDFALL NEAR THE LA COAST. IMPACTS WILL EXTEND WELL EAST OF THE CENTER OF CRISTOBAL. THIS INCLUDES STORM SURGE, HEAVY RAINFALL, AND AN ELEVATED TORNADO THREAT OVER LAND AREAS. GUSTY WINDS, HIGH SURF, RIP CURRENTS, AND WATERSPOUTS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE NORTHEAST GULF AND BEACHES. THE STORM SURGE THREAT IS GREATEST ALONG THE FLORIDA BIG BEND COAST FROM INDIAN PASS TO THE SUWANEE RIVER, WHERE A STORM SURGE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF LIFE-THREATENING INUNDATION. MINOR COASTAL FLOODING IS POSSIBLE FOR THE WESTERN PANHANDLE COAST. HEAVY RAINFALL MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE, WHERE THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR THREE TO SIX INCHES OF RAIN. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE CLOSER TO THE COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE FLORIDA BIG BEND COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - AREAS OF INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ACCENTUATED BY WAVES. DAMAGE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS, MAINLY NEAR THE COAST. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS BECOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOW SPOTS. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION WITH HEAVY SURF BREACHING DUNES. STRONG AND NUMEROUS RIP CURRENTS. - MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. SEVERAL SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES. ALSO, PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE PANHANDLE COAST. * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS NORTH FLORIDA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS EXTREME SOUTHEAST ALABAMA AND SOUTHERN GEORGIA. * TORNADOES: PREPARE FOR A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. IF YOU LIVE IN A PLACE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO FLOODING, SUCH AS NEAR THE GULF OF MEXICO OR A LARGE INLAND LAKE, IN A LOW-LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREA, OR NEAR AN ALREADY SWOLLEN RIVER, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER ON HIGHER GROUND. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. LISTEN FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE FL AROUND 5 AM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.