The Marianna City Farmers' Market, in conjunction with Farm Credit of Northwest Florida, will be having its annual Melons in the Park event on Saturday, June 27, from 7 a.m. until noon, under the pavilion in Madison Street Park.
Due to Covid 19, things will be a bit different this year: No bounce houses, no band, etc. There will be, however, a few new things going on.
Farm Credit of Northwest Florida is providing a stash of "Market Bucks." Each one is worth $10. The farmers will be hiding them under baskets of produce. If you purchase the right basket you will win the money to use on a future purchase between July 1 and August 31.
There will be a bag toss game set up on the stage with an assortment of prizes. There will be a small charge of $1 per game to play, with the proceeds going to help fund the market.
To celebrate melons, there will be slices in individual bags in a cooler for visitors to try, and some water on ice to wash down the treats. Everything will be individually packaged for convenience and safety.
The market vendors are also rolling out their new curbside pickup service that day for the convenience of shoppers. To kick off the event, Farm Credit of Northwest Florida is providing an insulated, re-usable shopping bag to the first 100 customers that use the new service. It represents a $10 value. Contact your favorite farmer (see www.facebook.com/mariannacityfarmersmarket/ for details on how) by phone, text, email, Facebook or website and place your curbside order. Someone will man the pickup area at the northwest corner of the pavilion. Pull in from Madison Street (one way), and travel up to the stage area. Your order will be put in your vehicle for you.
Prefer to shop yourself? Like looking around? This pickup can also be used as a staging area for your groceries as you shop. Either use one of the carts donated by Tractor Supply for the day, or drop your bags off and drive around for them when you are ready.
