Local authorities on Thursday identified the diver who died Wednesday in an underwater cave in Marianna as 68-year-old Clyde Douglas Rorex, a local man who often dived the area where he perished.
Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office say Rorex became trapped in an underwater cave known as "The Hole in the Wall" at Merritt’s Mill Pond.
Local diver and world-renowned cave rescue/recovery expert Edd Sorenson was called upon to assist when Rorex failed to return home as scheduled from his dive trip. Sorenson located Rorex deceased in the cave.
Officials are calling the death a case of accidental drowning.
Authorities were notified around 1 p.m. that Rorex had not returned home as expected.
Officials say Rorex had departed from the public boat ramp on Hunter Fishcamp Road to dive in “The Hole in the Wall” cave at around 6 or 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.