Chipola College will host a Messiah Sing-Along Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Chipola Center for the Arts.
All music lovers are invited to bring their own scores to sing along or to just enjoy this sacred classic.
The oratorio composed by Georg Frideric Handel was written in the mid-1700s with lyrics provided by the composer’s close friend Charles Jennins; it is composed of three parts. The first concerns the birth of Jesus, and is often referred to as “the Christmas portion.” The section includes the well-known “Hallelujah Chorus.”
Sing-alongs like the one at Chipola have long been a tradition for the sacred work, which in sections two and three concerns Christ’s death and resurrection.
