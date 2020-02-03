A driver that suffered minor injuries in a Jackson County traffic crash last Saturday potentially faces a pending charge or citation, because she “departed the hospital prior to making contact with FHP,” according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
Officials say Vangie Collins, 60, of Gray, Louisiana, was driving a Toyota westbound on U.S. 90 and approaching Poplar Springs Road, as an eastbound 2002 Buick Century, being driven by Sneads resident Alan Scott Keith, 70, also approached the area, around 6:24 p.m.
Officials say Collins crossed the center line into the path of the Buick and that the left sides of the vehicles collided in the eastbound lane.
The Collins vehicle came to rest facing south on the westbound lane. The Keith vehicle came to rest at the point of impact on the eastbound lane. Keith was not injured, but Collins received minor injuries and was treated at Jackson Hospital, the FHP report indicates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.