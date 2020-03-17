The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville recently welcomed mission volunteers that come to the campus each year to help on campus. They came from several states, including Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee, and from other areas of Florida.
While at the Graceville campus, the men have installed new bathrooms, constructed room partitions in the administration building and converted several married- student housing units into lodging for camp attendees. A man from Missouri worked night and day to build new shelves in the school’s archive building to house books from the hurricane-damaged library. To date he has built a total of 31 units consisting of 922 shelves.
Several of the women volunteers have worked alongside office employees helping where needed, providing encouragement and helping hand. Some have been busy sewing in the log cabin located in Heritage Village, making items for pregnancy centers, nursing homes, and for children’s homes.
BCF representatives say they’ve been amazed and grateful for the mission volunteers that give of their time, talent, and resources to make a difference on the campus.
For more information on mission projects at the Baptist College of Florida, call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.