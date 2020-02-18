Magee, Mississippi, resident David S. Lofton was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 10 in Holmes County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP reports that Lofton was westbound on I-10 in the outside lane around 9 a.m., when he crossed into the inside lane and then into the median. He overcorrected to the right, officials say, crossing back over both lanes and leaving the roadway to the right.
The 2000 Lexus 300 he was driving then traveled down an embankment and struck several trees. He died at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.