Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Quincy Music Theatre with Rude Frenchmen, cancan dancers, the Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls, Killer rabbits, catapulting cows, the somewhat odd Knights and King Arthur with his very, very, very round table in their quest for the Holy Grail.
The show also features numerous references to "Monty Python’s Flying Circus" television skits like the Lumberjack Song, Spam, and the Dead Parrot Sketch, while some of Broadway's cherished musicals are skewered along the way including a spoof of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, Man of La Mancha, Les Miserables, and The Producers.
Directed by Spencer Scruggs, the production features choreography by Vanessa Wray, costumes by Kane Kiefer, music direction by Kylie Branch and stage management by Steven Woodell.
“On behalf of the production team of QMT’s production of Monty Python’s Spamalot, we are so thrilled to welcome you to the world of Monty Python,” Scruggs said. “Whether you are new to the classic irreverent humor or a lifelong fan of the troupe’s work, I truly believe that there is something for everyone in this show. The musical itself pulls from all of the best jokes, bits and songs from the Monty Python sketches combining them into two-and-a-half hours of nonstop hilarity and goofiness.”
“Spamalot” has some cheeky, sexual humor, coarse language and some pretty gruesome scenes of medieval battle and is not recommended for children under the age of 13.
Show times are: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Feb. 16. The following weekend, shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Saturday, Feb. 22 a matinee at 2:30 p.m. and an evening show at 7:30 p.m., Sunday Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m.
For tickets – adults, $20; seniors, $17; students, $15 – the QMT box office and phone (850-875-9444) hours are 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; or visit qmt.org. The Quincy Music Theatre is at 118 E. Washington St., in downtown Quincy.
