The final shipment of computers ordered for the 2019-2020 school year have been received and will be dispersed to schools in time for the start of school, according to Jackson County School Superintendent Larry Moore.
Approximately 1,400 laptop computers were purchased and dispersed last year, and since June 2019 an additional 1,800 have been purchased using local sales tax dollars along with the digital classroom allocation from the Florida Legislature, Moore said in a statement.
The computers purchased last year were primarily assigned to high schools and the computers purchased this year will be distributed to middle and elementary schools.
Moore thanked citizens of Jackson County, the State Legislature, and the Jackson County School Board for their “support in providing quality up-to-date technology resources for our students and teachers.”
“This is another example of the positive difference the 1/2-cent sales tax makes in Jackson County public schools,” Moore said.
Some school principals have opted to purchase extra laptops, above and beyond those described above. Moore thanked technology support staff for their work in preparing and distributing these educational resources.
“We are looking forward to teachers returning on Aug. 5 and students on Aug. 12.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.