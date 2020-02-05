Jackson County School Board
Jackson County Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore announced Wednesday that school facilities will be closed Thursday, Feb. 6, due to inclement weather.

In a statement, Moore said the decision to close schools was made after weather projections indicated a squall line could move through Jackson County on Thursday.

“We have been informed that wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are probable,” Moore said, adding, “The safety of our students and employees is of the utmost importance.”

For more information on the closure, school board offices can be reached at 850-482-1200.

Chipola: Open

On Wednesday afternoon Chipola College announced it would remain open Thursday.

"As of 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, Chipola College officials have decided to remain open Thursday, Feb. 6, a Chipola representative said in a statement.

"All classes and events will go on as planned. Officials will continue to monitor weather information."

