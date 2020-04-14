The Florida Department of Transportation is receiving reimbursement for two projects totaling $27,110,677 for debris cleanup activities in Gadsden and Jackson counties, according to a Monday press release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The money covers the collection and disposal of 2,789,445 cubic yards of vegetative debris in those counties. The department also removed 67,992 hanging limbs and 16,061 damaged leaning trees that posed a threat to public health and safety, the press release stated.
These grants are funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency, the release continued. The Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of that program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.
Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects after final approval.
Once a project is obligated by FEMA, FDEM works closely with applicants to finalize grants and begin making payments. FDEM has implemented new procedures designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible, officials said in the release.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.
In the release, FEMA also announced that it has recently approved $42,508,252 in reimbursement funds around the Panhandle for emergency protective measures related to the removal of immediate threats to public health and safety, such as providing emergency operations centers in Orlando and Tallahassee.
