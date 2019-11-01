The Office of the State Attorney Glenn Hess announced in a press release Thursday that, on Oct. 30, a Jackson County jury convicted Rodney Moultry of robbery with a firearm and tampering with a victim.
Evidence was presented at trial that Moultry went to the home of a disabled family member on Dec. 28, 2018 and demanded money and a television while pointing a firearm at the victim. Moultry also shoved the victim to the ground and took the victim’s telephone to prevent him from immediately calling law enforcement, according to the release.
This case was investigated by the Marianna Police Department.
Assistant State Attorney Shalla Phelps Jefcoat prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Florida. The defendant, who qualifies as a Prison Releasee Reoffender and a Habitual Felony Offender, is scheduled for sentencing before the Honorable Judge James J. Goodman on Dec. 13. Moultry faces the possibility of a life sentence.
