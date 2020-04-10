Mowing begins along county right-of-way

Right-of-way mowing in Jackson County has commenced, according to the county’s Public Transportation Director Scotty Taylor.
Five of the eight tractors in the county’s newly-established mowing fleet are currently in service and operators have begun mowing the far corners of the county, working towards the middle in a grid pattern developed by Taylor. The remaining three tractors will begin service the first part of next week, county officials said in a press release this week.
“On this initial pass, a 15-foot swath will be mowed,” the release stated. “This distance was determined based on the fact that some areas of right-of-way, further from the roadside, may still hold debris or items that could cause damage to the tractors,” it continued. “Mowing 15 feet now will help reduce growth near the roadway and enhance visibility as grass begins growing throughout the county. Plans are being made to check right-of-ways for debris so that the next mowing cycle will include more of the right-of-way in that pass.”
