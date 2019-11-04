Jailed on suspicion that he killed his wife in August of this year, Michael Graham Dodgion committed suicide in the Jackson County jail sometime before 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to a press release from the Marianna Police Department.

He was being held without bond on a second-degree murder charge filed against him in the stabbing death of his wife, Liliya Dodgion, at their home.

On Aug. 4, Dodgion allegedly rammed the family home with his truck to gain entry and attacked her in their home with the children present.

His body was discovered Nov. 4, inside his cell at the jail.

MPD is saying his death was an apparent suicide but that it continues to be under investigation.

“At this time, no foul play is suspected,” the MPD release stated. “The deceased was turned over to the District 14 Medical Examiner’s Office. This case remains under investigation by the Marianna Police Department."

