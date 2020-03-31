Jackson County Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock reports that the Department of Revenue, at the direction from Gov. Ron DeSantis, has issued an emergency order to extend the final due date for property tax payments for the 2019 tax year.
The department waives the due date so that payments remitted by April 15, 2020, for the 2019 tax year will be considered timely paid. In other words, the 3% penalty will begin April 16, instead of April 1, 2020. Advertising fees will continue to be added on May 1, and Murdock says the county’s online tax sale will still be held June 1, 2020.
Also extending a deadline is the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. They have announced that they are extending the Real ID enforcement deadline to Oct. 1, 2021. This will give those drivers who do not have the gold star by their name on their driver license, an additional year in getting Real ID complaint.
As a reminder, all Jackson County Tax Collector’s offices are closed to the public until further notice. Murdock and her staff are processing mail and drop-box payments for license plate renewals and property tax payments, and thank customers for using the online services for those renewals and tax payments as well. Unfortunately, some transactions must be limited due to the close contact with the office’s front-line staff. This is temporary, Murdock says, but essential to limiting the spread of coronavirus in Jackson County.
