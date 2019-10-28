Jackson County Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock announces that the 2019 Jackson County Ad Valorem Tax Roll will be open for collection Nov. 1.
Early Payments
There is a 4 percent discount for payments made in November. The discount drops to 3 percent in December, 2 percent in January and 1 percent in February. There is no discount for property tax bills paid in March. The 2019 Taxes become delinquent April 1, 2020.
Online Payments
Payments may be made at www.jacksoncountytaxcollector.com by credit card for a 2.5 percent convenience fee (collected by the vendor and not retained by the tax collector).
Other Payment Options
Mail checks payable to Jackson County Tax Collector to P.O. Box 697, Marianna, FL 32447; or pay in person at one of three locations:
-Jackson County Courthouse (now open), 4445 Lafayette St. Marianna, FL, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
-Graceville Branch Office, 5386 Cliff St. Graceville, FL, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday (temporary hours).
-Sneads Branch Office, 8087 Hwy 90 Sneads, FL, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday (temporary hours).
Murdock adds that there is a drop box at each above-listed location and that taxes will not be collected at the driver license office.
