What’s going on? Marvin Gaye’s song is as meaningful today as it was years ago. As if the COVIC-19 virus isn’t enough, hate has raised its ugly head once again. In the past the death of an African American man under the custody of the police has led to protest from caring American citizens.
But, the manner in which George Floyd lost his life while under police custody shocked the world. If ever there was an unnecessary death, this was one. As a result, thousands of people of all nationalities have been protesting throughout our country.
It’s understandable why the African-American people across the world were angry and upset, because the pattern of hate that has taken the lives of other black people throughout the years is still a major problem in America. During the current chaos the one noticeable plus after the death of George Floyd, was seeing people of all colors come together to show their outrage for the terrible tragedy that had taken place. When we see people sticking together on anything, it shows that with unity things in our country have no reason not to improve.
The incident that took a man’s life was so horrible that the wife of the perpetrator, Derek Chauvin, has asked for a divorce. She has chosen to not live under the same roof with a person who committed such a heinous crime. The concerned attitudes of many of our country’s caring citizens who have been greatly troubled by the actions of Derek Chauvin have been on display all across our country.
We’ve heard comments from some of our biggest celebrities and most recognized citizens, which is great, but what about our actions in the future? Will this just be another impactful event that slowly dies down without any action being taken by the leaders of a Country considered by much of the world as the greatest Country in the world? Or is there a feeling throughout the world that the excitement and pride of being an American citizen is slowly being tarnished? “What’s Going On” in our country today should be much improved from the time Marvin Gaye released his song in 1971, but sadly the hate, discrimination and disrespect for others of different Nationalities is still being harbored by sick, hateful people across our land.
The word “sick” is very appropriate to describe how one man took another’s life in the manner George Floyd was killed. As a result, many lives have been changed. Make no mistake about it, we African-Americans and people of color are not alone in our disdain for what has been taking place far too long in a Country that is built on the words “In God We Trust!” Could we really feel that God approves of this kind of conduct? If so, I can only say “it can’t be the same Awesome God that I know!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.