For many people in our world today, it’s hard waking up each morning to face this world.
While many of us are living the American dream, some of us have been in the survival mode for years.
One of the realities for us as a country is that far too many of our citizens are living in adverse situations. Our churches have long been one of the main places we can go to for comfort and refuge during times of need. Yet many of our churches are losing members and can’t quite figure out how to rebuild their memberships.
There seems to be a continuous drop in the morals of our great country. In many instances, the warm, friendly atmosphere that has welcomed so many others from different parts of the world, has turned into an unusual, for our country, coldness that doesn’t give others a feeling that we welcome them to the greatest country in the world.
What is beginning to happen to us?
We need to find ways to help restore some of the strong standards that have helped to make our country a bright example to the rest of the world.
It’s easy to blame our leadership for what’s taking place in our country and the world, but what about us as individuals? In order to help increase some of our integrity, we need to get to the root of some of our problems.
One of the most important actions we must take will occur in the teaching of our most important assets, our children. With this in mind, we need to realize that, before any other education, we as parents and guardians have the most important and vital responsibility of preparing our leaders of tomorrow. After all, they will be the ones in charge of our future.
Our young people of today will be in charge of our future sooner than we think. But, don’t take my word for it, just look at how young our newest politicians are. The households they grew up in and the manner in which they were raised can determine their mindsets, and have much to do with their decision-making for our country.
When we look at the situations taking place in our world today, and the leaders who are making our decisions for this day and time, looking forward to our future can give us some very uneasy feelings. We must keep in mind that what our children are seeing, hearing and witnessing on a daily basis is being instilled or planted into their fertile minds.
It’s up to us individually to help make changes that will affect our future. We must speak out through our votes now, and prepare our children and youth for tomorrow!
