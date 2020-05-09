When countries are engaged in war, death becomes a major factor. If a person is a homicide detective, they expect to be involved in situations connected to death. Over the last few months, we as a country have been dealing with deaths that have impacted many of our families.
Through it all, we who are among the living have a lot to be thankful for.
A couple years ago, my family decided to share some of our blessings with those in need. By doing so, we have a tremendous amount of appreciation for what God has and is doing for us. It’s time for us to put some of those things our pastors have been preaching, and we’ve been shouting amen to, into action.
Recently we witnessed a scene where a large group of people were living in terrible surroundings. Each of their homes was equivalent to a little more than one medium-sized room. Within that room was their bed and a small restroom.
So, all the folks with the homes with four times, five times, six times or even more times the size of their tiny homes should be very thankful. The one thing that was consistent with the people living in those adverse surroundings was their pleasant dispositions. Even though it was apparent that some of them weren’t in the best of health, whether it was because of bad habits or tough lifestyles, they seemed to be thankful to have a place to lay their heads.
The COVID-19 pandemic should be waking us up to things we can do to better ourselves; and we can better ourselves by helping others. Many of us were so busy before the coronavirus interrupted our daily routines that we never took time to consider how fortunate we were compared to many other people in the world.
Too many of us have been caught up into how much money we can make or what we can do to impress others. The impact of COVID-19 has brought the world back to reality. When we see people close to us leaving here much too soon, even the most luxurious and expensive assets of the world don’t seem so important. Like the saying goes, “You can’t take it with you!”
Any of us who are alive and well during this outbreak should be more thankful than ever. Tragedy has a way of getting our attention. It also leads some of us to make changes to our lives for the better and that’s definitely a good thing.
There’s no doubt about it, this disease has made a difference in the way we live and act. If this period of time doesn’t make us think about the state and condition of our lives, what will? Be caring, be safe and definitely be thankful!
