It’s very important that we follow the directions given to us by our medical experts in order to get back to as close to normal as we can.
Once we can get past these terrible days in our history, each of us will have to make a decision on “what’s next” in our lives.
New means of communication have allowed us to reach out to others anywhere in the world by simply using our cell phones or the internet. There are many new inventions and medical discoveries that have changed our lives for the better, but throughout history there have been wars, disasters caused by the weather and diseases that have brought death to many people in this world. There have been many changes that have caused many of us to wonder, “What’s next?”
While living in such an unpredictable world, there is one thing that each of us can determine to do. We can make sure the things we can control are handled in a serious manner, and don’t take those things for granted. The reason this writer mentions so often the importance of family unity is precisely for situations like the coronavirus that has caused so much fear and death to infiltrate our families. If ever we needed our families and true friends to be in our corner, it’s now.
This is no time for silly family disagreements to keep the lines of communication shut down. More and more of our saddened citizens are speaking of their deceased love ones they weren’t able to say goodbye to because COVID-19 caused their separation and their death.
“What’s next” for some of us should be to reconnect to our families by any means necessary. Because of the intensity of some past situations or disagreements, it may not be easy, but someone has to be humble enough to reach out first.
“What’s next” to others may be the need to try and mend broken friendships with those we have been close to in the past, or try to develop a friendship with an individual or others that seem to be trustworthy and dependable.
The coronavirus has caused many of us to reassess our lives in different ways. For those of us who have thus far been able to survive COVID-19, we should thank God for his protection. In fact, for many of us who have, or will be making decisions on how to move forward after the coronavirus runs its course, a closer spiritual relationship with God might be a good idea. Finding or returning to a place of worship, where we can enjoy the camaraderie of others, who have shared these tough times with us, could be uplifting for everyone involved.
Whatever we decide to do with our lives in the future, it would be a great idea if each of us would think seriously about who the most important people are and what the most important things in our lives are.
