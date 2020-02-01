There have been so many crazy and sad things to talk about in today’s world that many of us want to just take a deep breath and slowly exhale.
We need to hear some good news!
Despite all the problems we are having in our country and across the world, there are still many good things to look forward to. The future is unpredictable, but for now, we should find ways to have fun and enjoy our lives.
For those of us who work hard every day and make an honest living, it’s time to find a way to take a break, have some fun and find reasons to laugh and cut loose. We should start finding some good comedy television programs or great television movies that aren’t filled with bad jokes and cursing and escape from the unpleasant events of the world for a few hours.
It’s tiring and depressing to consistently hear or view news programs containing statements or stories where we can’t tell if our politicians and leaders are telling the truth or lies, and news showing criminal activities being carried out by hateful people who don’t respect anyone — not even God, their parents and family.
We need some good uplifting news that will make us feel good about our country, our fellow citizens and simply being alive. The selfish, me-first attitude in today’s world has led many of us to have much harder hearts and less concern for other citizens.
On occasion, instead of talking about or looking down on others, it might be good to consider how life would be for us if we were in another person’s shoes and went through some of life’s problems they have been through, or are going through.
Some of us are so busy trying to keep up with the so-called “big shots” that we are working three jobs. When is there time to have some fun and enjoy ourselves?
We must remember that just because people look like they’re doing well, doesn’t mean they aren’t in stressful situations just like many with less money and fewer assets.
Why not make the decision to try to be consistently happy within? We should think of the things in life we enjoy the most and then start making plans so that we can spend time enjoying them. Having money and a great income isn’t necessarily what will make us happy. Actually, some of the least expensive things in life can end up being the most enjoyable. Slowing down long enough to pop a bag of popcorn and watch a good movie with someone who is special in our lives can help give us some relief from some of those everyday tensions many of us face.
If we haven’t been doing so, attending church and hearing a great message by a minister we can trust can be good for our minds and our souls.
As the saying goes, “Don’t let the devil steal your joy!”
