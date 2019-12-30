Musicians and listeners gathered last Friday for the annual Reagan Jam Session at Madison Street Park. For once, the weather cooperated. It was a balmy night under the pavilion. In years past, players, singers and audience have sometimes endured biting cold and walked through drenching rain.
But founder Royce Reagan never seriously considered cancelling or rescheduling the event on nights like that. He knows that the opportunity is important to the musicians and to the listeners who anticipate the gathering each year.
The show is purposefully set for just after Christmas because many of the faithfully participating musicians who have since moved away have come back home for the holidays and are in town for only a short time.
“Musicians gotta get together and play,” Reagan said. “That’s important.”
It started 14 years ago, but for the first few years, it was a players-only event in one of Reagan’s barns at home. But then he invited a few people to come in and listen. When attendance reached about 25, the barn was getting too crowded to continue it there. That’s why it migrated to Madison Park and became a free public event.
And from the start of its shift to the new location, the event has been about more than the music.
It is a place where old friends reconnect after years apart. The scene was filled with people hugging, shaking hands, laughing together, and catching each other up on their lives.
It’s a place where youngsters are free to play, or to color with crayons in books they spread on the floor of the pavilion or on its tables.
It’s a place where musicians can showcase all manner of instruments, including those that don’t usually see the spotlight. Janet Moneyham, for instance, played an oboe solo, a piece by Handel, Friday night.
It’s a place where emerging musicians can have a moment to showcase their work. That was the case for first-timer Brandon Adams. He played and sang a couple of his originals, letting the audience know he’s dropping a self-produced CD soon.
It’s a place where all generations are welcome. There was a 91-year-old harmonica player, a couple of barely-in-their-teens drummers, and people of all ages in between.
It’s a place where country, gospel, rock, soul and other genres, including classical, are welcome and exist in comfortable harmony.
It’s a place where even those who aren't musically gifted have a chance to participate: The concert finished with an audience sing-along, “I Saw the Light”.
And, since last year, it has been a place where one musician is recognized with the Speedy Morris Award. This year, it went to Joe Baxley. He was chosen for the honor by the Reagan Jam Session’s “Bored of Directors,” as Reagan named the very loosely organized selection team. The criteria for award eligibility is simple, he says, and rife with candidates (unaware of their nomination) each year. “The ‘Bored’ of Directors just casually talk and decide on one of the local guys who contribute to the Jackson County community events and loves to play, sing or promote music. Lots of choices, but easy to decide who should be next,” he explained.
