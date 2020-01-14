The Jackson County Youth Council of the NAACP celebrated Kwanzaa by recognizing seven local citizens as “Kwanzaa role models.”
Each of the role models was matched with one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa. They each received a certificate of recognition and a fruit basket.
Listed below are the seven principles of Kwanzaa, which coincide with the seven days that immediately follow Christmas.
Kwanzaa principles and their respective role models are:
- Unity (Umoja) – Cookie Marks;
- Self-determination (Kujichagulia) – Attorney LaDray Gilbert;
- Collective Work and Responsibility (Ujima) – Myrtle Rhodes;
- Cooperative economics (Ujamaa) – Lula Vann;
- Purpose (Nia) – Patrick McGann;
- Creativity (Kuumba) – Shirley Roulhac; and
- Faith (Imani) – Rev. Leroy Hall.
Roulhac and Marks are original NAACP Youth Council members from the 1960s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.