New 4-H leader speaks at Optimist meeting

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met March 3, 2020 at Jim’s Buffet & Grill for their bi-monthly meeting.
After reviewing the clubs upcoming events including the 5K run and Annual Car show event that is to be held March 14, at Citizens Lodge, the club welcomed guest speaker Caroline Chappel.
Chappel is the new Jackson County 4-H leader and is from Graceville. She went over many things that 4-H is involved with. They sponsor the 2020 Speaking Program, Ag Careers Discussion Panel, Florida State Fair Livestock Judging Contest, Fed Cattle Show and Livestock Judging just to name a few.
Upcoming events include Camp Timpoochee June 15-19, Tailgate Grilling Day Camp, Mad Scientist Day Camp, Beginner Livestock Workshop, Cake Decorating Day Camp, Chopped Cooking Challenge Day Camp, Wonderful World of Dairy Day Camp, and Outdoor Survival Day Camp.
Optimist Club of Jackson County believes 4-H is a wonderful club for local youth to be involved with.
