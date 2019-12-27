As 2019 draws to a close, and forever after, it will be impossible for many area residents to think of the year that was without thinking of Hurricane Michael and how that devastating storm affected local lives.
Marianna resident and city leader Kay Dennis has just published a book about the storm. Hard copies of the softback volume are available through amazon.com for $28 each. Most of the money is associated with the publishing costs. Everything else will go to help the city. Dennis isn’t taking a dime.
So far, with the flurry of purchases that happened just after it became available earlier this month, it has benefited the city to the tune of more than $1,000. Dennis is hoping to see that total steadily climb to help the city, where she works as its municipal development director, and where she grew up.
Dennis interviewed residents, businesses, first responders and others about what happened to them, how they survived, and how their lives changed as a result of the Category 5 storm that left her beloved hometown so hurt.
The book runs more than 230 pages, and includes photographs and stories, many of which have never been seen or told publicly before.
This is her first book. She wrote it at the request of Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett, although she’s pretty sure it turned into more than he’d really expected. He’d been talking about something smaller, perhaps a strictly hard-facts booklet that the city could use as a document to chronicle the damage, she thinks.
Dennis got kind of a late start; at work, she was dealing with a roughly 500-percent increase in the number of permits hitting her desk after the storm. She started gathering her book material in earnest around July.
But as she began interviewing people to gather those facts, it became clear that she was tilling rich ground that could lead to a bigger harvest. Those she interviewed opened their hearts, she said, and from them poured more than the cold, hard facts.
It’s called “Surviving Hurricane Michael: A Community’s Story of Devastation, Survival and Hope during Recovery.”
She’d started by talking to businesses; she had a vast network of connections to them, after all, because of their contact with the city in the course of operating inside it. She’d also forged strong relationships with them through her “Biz Buzz” periodic column highlighting one business at a time in articles she sends to local newspapers.
But then she stretched her reach to include many other community groups and then she scooped into the residential population.
Her interviewees shared their fears, their tears, laughter, frustration, losses, small victories, hopes and dreams. By the time she forced herself to stop the interviewing process so she could start compiling the book, she knew well that she’d gained more than stories. Her empathy for others had expanded, along with her understanding of the width and depth of the hurricane’s reach into the lives of all those she’d spoken with over the course of her story-gathering.
“Before I knew it, I’d interviewed 100 people,” Dennis said. “Every story is different and unique, but they’re also all interwoven. I have some pictures in there that you may have seen before and some you may not have ever known of, and the same with stories. If you were interviewed, the way the book is chaptered out kind of like a novel, you can find your piece, but I really hope people will just read it all because I think that hearing all the stories can give you an understanding of what others went through and how they coped with it. That’s what it did for me.
“There are funny spots, and others might make you cry, and it has an uplifting ending.”
Dennis said the book includes many little gems shared by readers. Observations like this abound: At her home, ages-old trees were felled and twisted into fantasy-like shapes, yet her run-of-the-mill inexpensive charcoal grill never moved. There’s a story about a special little pig in the book, and many other small meaningful stories within the bigger one. Dennis says she’s hoping it will be well-read because she tried to let it tell her community’s story overall.
“I did this for the city. I love this community, and the people in it. We’re recovering, and it’s going to get better every day. If my book can help with that recovery, that’s going to make me very, very happy. This book is about what we’re made of, what makes Marianna special. For the most part, I tried to keep it the way they told it, because it was special, the way they told it. I said it in the book, and I say it here: Marianna is heaven on earth. And that’s because of her people.”
The book is easy to find by searching for “Hurricane Michael” on amazon.com. It was the top book under that heading for a couple of weeks and still hovers near the top.
Dennis said she owes a debt of gratitude to all that participated, including those interviewed and those who helped her edit, including friend Marti Vickery, co-worker Ashley Bradie, who is a Marianna code enforcement officer, and her husband, Rick Dennis.
As she watches the numbers to see how well this volume is doing, Dennis is at work on something else, as well. She’s got a book with daily devotionals in the works and hopes to have that ready for publication by Jan. 1, 2021. That one’s to be called “A Cup of Joy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.