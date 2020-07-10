New Chipola coach visits Marianna Optimist Club

Donnie Tyndall, the new men’s basketball coach at Chipola College, was a recent guest speaker at the Optimist Club of Marianna.
Tyndall was named to the position on June 16 and introduced at a press conference on June 18 at the Milton H. Johnson Health Center. He has a Division 1 and NBA pedigree having served as the head coach at the University of Mississippi and Moorehead State University, as well as the Detroit Pistons D-League development team. Tyndall also served in assistant coaching roles at LSU, Middle Tennessee, and for the Toronto Raptors 905 team.
Tyndall started his coaching career in Kentucky in 1996-97 at St. Catherine’s College, where he led the school to a 30-5 season and onto the school’s first NJCAA tournament appearance.
At Moorehead State, Tyndall led the team to the NCAA Tournament and an OVC Conference Championship along with three straight 20-win seasons. At Southern Mississippi, he led the Golden Eagles to a Conference USA Co-Championship and recorded the highest attendance for the club in 20 years.
Tyndall is compiling a staff of mature, family oriented guys to lead the charge. He told the crowd that Chipola has three returning players and they have signed six new players, the tallest of which is 7’3.” Tyndall’s goal is to have a team that plays hard and works unselfishly as a group. Another of his main initiatives is to have his players involved in the community, giving back as mentors and volunteers. He wants the public to know and have a personal connection with their team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.