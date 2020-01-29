Linda B. Franklin was elected president of the Jackson County NAACP last November, and as this year’s chairperson of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day committee, she’s just wrapped up that event and a few more of her earliest significant duties at the helm.
Next up on her calendar is the NAACP Freedom Fund banquet and awards ceremony on March 13, at Rivertown Community Church in Marianna. Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis will be the guest speaker at that ticketed event. He’s with the National Newspaper Publishers Association. Tickets are $40 each and must be purchased in advance.
It has been a busy few months for Franklin, and planning for that event continues, with more details expected soon. She’s balancing her new responsibilities with a full plate of personal responsibilities.
A life-long resident of Jackson County, Franklin lives in Cottondale and is the mother of four. She has two grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She attended and graduated from the Jackson County Training School with honors.
She is a member of Henshaw Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cottondale, where she serves as a steward in the pastor’s cabinet, a member of the Missionary Society, as chair of the Women’s Society (Daughters of Sarah), serves on the greeters’ committee, is a choir member, serves on the evangelism committee, is assistant superintendent of Bible Discovery, and is an Adult Bible Discovery teacher.
She is a recent retiree of the Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center (MHRC) after serving over 32 years as the billing specialist. For more than 10 of those years at MHRC, she was the Employee Representative.
As part of her dedication to her church, community and employment, she has received the Black History Award, NAACP Dedication and Hard Work Award, and the Employee of the Month Award.
She succeeds Ronstance Pittman at the helm of the local NAACP chapter and says she looks forward to a busy, productive year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.