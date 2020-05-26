Kevin Perkins owns a commercial flooring business in Lynn Haven, Pro-Floors Plus, and he has some real estate investments. But the purchase of the old Graceville Inn is his first foray into the lodging business.
He’s expecting to have the six-room outfit up and fully running soon, and already has two units rented to folks that were staying there on a week-to-week basis when he bought the place. He also has one spot rented in the RV section of the property, and other spaces are available there as well.
Perkins said the motel caught his eye when he was researching potential income-producing properties.
“I didn’t feel it was being run at the level of its potential, so I saw some potential for taking it on and being able to do some things toward increasing the revenue,” Perkins said. “It’s not super-big, with just six rooms and eight RV lots, plus a cabin, all on about eight acres on Highway 77 just south of the Graceville city limits. I haven’t done this before so this is a little different for me, but at its size, I think it’s something I can get my teeth into and have some success.”
The Inn was still offering nightly rentals when he bought it, but he’s since shut down that aspect at least for the time being so that renovations of those units can be carried out. Plumbing and electrical upgrades are part of that, he said. He expects to have the rooms ready for nightly or weekly rental sometime in July.
The RV spots are ready now and going for $400 a month with full hook-up to electricity, water and sewer. Three of those are already rented, and there’s also a fifth-wheel on the property that he’s planning to rent as he does the motel rooms. There is space to potentially expand the RV section, and Perkins said he will explore that possibility.
“I think with the upgrades to the motel, we’ll be able to operate it professionally and offer people something of good value for their money,” Perkins said. “Ample hot water and flow, those sorts of things, will make a big difference, I think, in lifting its appeal, and we’re trying to create an atmosphere of a country inn.”
Perkins said he’s working hard to set that tone. “We have some extras, like a nature trail, a fire pit, and a patio with a grill and tables. We’re re-establishing the trail that was already there but kind of grown over, the pit is new, and we’re just upgrading the appearance and ambiance of the property overall. We’ll have some flowers growing and trees for shade, and just offer a little different environment, a little place kind of out in the country where people can relax and enjoy a more natural environment while they’re here. We want its reputation to be elevated.”
He expects to rent the rooms for about $75 a night, a figure he thinks is in line with industry standards for comparable properties and locations.
Perkins said he’s sure he can make a go of the place for a couple of reasons.
“With the things I’m doing to get it back in shape and restore its charm, I don’t think it can fail: It’s located in a prime place, I think, because it’s near a good number of places that bring outside guests to the area on a regular basis. We have the Baptist College of Florida, and relatives of the students need a place to stay when they come to town to visit. We have the prison, too, where relatives of inmates come to visit their loved ones, and they need overnight accommodations. We have Rex Lumber, which brings in business travelers. I think a lot of people would rather stay in a little place like mine than have to rent a room in a chain hotel farther away, and maybe having to pay more and drive a longer distance to get where they want to be.”
The Graceville Inn’s new phone number is 850-360-4056. Shannon Hurts, of Chipley, is the manager there.
