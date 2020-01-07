Northwest Florida Community Hospital welcomes Candace C. Donaldson, MSN, APRN, FNP-C to Graceville Clinic/Express Care and announces the expansion of services.
Donaldson resides in Bonifay with her husband Jeff and two daughters, Savanna and Delaney.
Donaldson graduated from Holmes County High School, and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chipola College in August of 2017. She received her Master of Science in Nursing from South University with a specialization in Family Nurse Practitioner in March of 2019.
Donaldson has experience in primary care, pediatrics, women’s health, adults and gerontology as a Nurse Practitioner. She has more than 12 years’ experience as a Registered Nurse with Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Jackson Hospital in Marianna and Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, with a majority of those years in surgical assistance. Candace served from August 2017 to April 2019 as a Registered Nurse, BSN, and adjunct Nursing Skills Lab instructor at Chipola College in Marianna.
She has also practiced as APRN, FNP-C as an associate at Spine and Neuro Pain Specialist in Panama City, Florida.
Northwest Florida Community Hospital, Dr. John D. Byrd and Michael Kennedy, APRN-C welcome Donaldson as she establishes and builds relationships while serving the healthcare needs of our community and the surrounding area.
The Graceville Clinic/ Express Care is now open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 5429 College Drive, Graceville. Walk in for immediate care or appointments are available by calling 850-263-0639.
