Northwest Florida Community Hospital welcomes Michelle Newton, MSN, APRN, FNP-C to the NFCH Wound Healing Institute and proudly announces the expansion of services.
Newton is a Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with special interest in advanced wound care and hyperbaric medicine as well as general surgery.
Newton began her nursing career after graduating from Indian River State College in 2003 and moved to Chipley in 2005. She has worked for NFCH for the last four and a half years, during this time she completed her Master of Science in Nursing from Frontier Nursing University with specialization in Family Nurse Practitioner in December of 2019.
Prior to becoming a Nurse Practitioner, Newton worked as a Registered Nurse for the last 17 years in labor and delivery, home health, wound care, general surgery and case management.
Newton is now serving new and current patients Monday-Friday in the Wound Healing Institute at NFCH. Michelle received her Hyperbaric Team Medicine training at International ATMO Inc., and is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
When Newton is not taking care of patients, she enjoys spending time outdoors with her four children, fishing, kayaking, and spending time at the beach.
Visit the NFCH Wound Healing Institute at 1360 Brickyard Road, Chipley, or call 850-415-8300.
