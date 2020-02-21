Florida State University - Panama City teams up with Explore Northwest Florida to host the Northwest Florida Ecotourism Summit 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the FSU PC’s Holley Academic Center.
According to the United Nations Travel Organization, Ecotourism is the fastest growing segment within the travel industry. The summit will attract industry leaders, educators, students, potential new businesses and eco-friendly enthusiasts to Panama City to enhance our ecotourism communities in the Florida Panhandle. Learn from industry leaders, government officials and organizations, along with industry and resource panels.
Kick-off speaker is Dan Rowe, with Visit Panama City Beach, and Visit Florida CEO Dana Young will deliver the keynote address.
A number of additional presenters are scheduled, including Brett Cyphers, executive director, Northwest Florida Water Management District; Dr. Glen Aiken, director, NF Research & Education Center, UF IFAS; Kristy Terry, executive director, North Florida Inland Long-Term Recovery Group; and Chuck Hatcher, assistant director of Recreation & Parks, DEP.
Registration is $20 for the general public, $10 for students, and $15 to hear only the keynote address.
For more information, contact Joy Saddler at jsaddler@fsu.edu or 850-420-9439 or Betty Webb at bettytaylor.webb@gmail.com or 850-323-0567.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.