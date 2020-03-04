The Northwest Florida Water Management District recently announced the hiring of Darryl Boudreau as Resource Planning Program Manager.
Boudreau joins the District after working the past eight years as a Watershed Coordinator with The Nature Conservancy. In that role, he focused on the creation of estuary programs in northwest Florida and facilitating coordination between local, state, and federal agencies.
"Darryl has a long history of working closely with local governments and other stakeholders throughout northwest Florida and his relationships in those communities make him an ideal fit for our District," said Brett Cyphers, Executive Director of the Northwest Florida Water Management District.
Boudreau's new responsibilities will see him engaging with community leaders, state and local governments, environmental groups, and other stakeholders to identify strategies, programs, and projects that protect the water resources in northwest Florida.
Prior to his work at The Nature Conservancy, Boudreau served as the assistant director of the Department of Environmental Protection's Northwest District for seven years; he managed the District's Ecosystem Restoration Section and Ombudsman functions. He also served as the State On-Scene Coordinator on the Deepwater Horizon's Unified Command.
Boudreau was due to begin his work at the District on March 2. His can be reached at Darryl.Boudreau@nwfwater.com or 850-539-5999.
The Northwest Florida Water Management District is charged with managing and protecting the water resources in a 16-county region of the Florida Panhandle, including Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Wakulla, Walton, Washington, and western Jefferson counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.