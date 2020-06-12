Multiple local law enforcement agencies on Friday morning joined forces in capturing 29-year-old attempted murder suspect Daniel Lee Powell and in recovering three stolen cars reportedly connected to him.
One of the cars, a Dodge Challenger, had been reported stolen in Hawkins County, Tennessee, Powell’s home area. It was found stashed in a wooded area near Cottondale after Powell was captured. Another vehicle, reported stolen out of Kingsport, Tennessee, was abandoned by Powell as he fled law enforcement Wednesday.
Another stolen car associated with Powell, this one taken in Calhoun County after Powell lost control of the second car, was seen headed into Marianna, northbound on State Road 73, just before 8 a.m. Friday.
The Marianna Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) dispatched officers to the area of Pearl and Wynn streets in town, having received information that Powell had been known to frequent a residence in that area. Officers found the third stolen vehicle parked there.
As they approached, Powell ran toward the downtown area, officials said, ducking behind residences to avoid capture as he fled. He was found and arrested after a brief struggle.
The hours-long search for him had begun Wednesday after one of his traveling companions slipped a note to a store clerk at a convenience store at the Interstate 10/State Road 69 interchange in Grand Ridge. The note indicated that she felt that she and her companions in the store that day (another woman and a small child) were in danger.
Authorities were contacted. When a responding officer approached the vehicle that had been indicated by the note-passer, Powell allegedly sped away, southbound on SR 69, toward Calhoun County, with one female passenger inside. During the subsequent chase, officials said, Powell left SR 69, traveling on some dirt roads to evade the pursuing officer. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle in a curve on a dirt road and then got out and ran into a nearby wooded area, leaving his passenger behind. She was taken for medical clearance to a nearby hospital.
Calhoun County and Liberty County correctional facilities sent K-9 tracking teams to assist in the search for Powell, which continued through Wednesday night and Thursday, with air surveillance provided by Calhoun and Bay counties. Additional staff and resources were also provided by JCSO, Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Blountstown Police Departments as the search and investigation continued.
Officials learned that, in addition to the attempted murder charge in his home county in relation to a stabbing, Powell was also being sought by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and that he has “an extensive criminal history,” according to a press release issued jointly by the sheriff’s offices of Jackson and Calhoun counties. As officials here communicated with others, Tennessee authorities also made local law enforcement aware that Powell may have been previously driving a stolen black Dodge Challenger that could be concealed in Jackson or Calhoun counties.
On Thursday, Calhoun County officials had responded to a report of a vehicle and a firearm having been stolen in the area where Powell reportedly lost control of the vehicle he’d initially been driving when he was first seen at the convenience store Wednesday. That was the vehicle found in Marianna.
Officials say further charges are pending against Powell, including two counts of grand theft auto, burglary, theft, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement officers.
