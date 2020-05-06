National Nurses Week begins today and runs through May 12, the birthday of the world’s most famous nurse, Florence Nightingale.
This year the week of special recognition comes at a time of unprecedented challenge for health care providers as COVID-19 continues its spread around the globe. In Jackson County the count of positive cases stood at 15 as of Wednesday morning. The youngest is a 4-year-old boy, with teenagers, middle-agers and elders also having tested positive here.
There have been no deaths to date in Jackson County from the virus and nurses are vital team members in the continuing effort to hold that number at zero.
They received training in response to this crisis, but special training is nothing new: It’s an ongoing, career-long necessity in order to keep their skills sharp generally and to keep up with changes as the medical field evolves with new procedures and knowledge.
Nurses at Jackson Hospital look to one of their own, a person now on the administrative side, to arrange for their training sessions as needed, and much more.
Chief Nursing Officer Robbin Pumphrey spends most of her time making sure her fellow nurses here have what they need to work, train, learn and stay safe as they help save lives and provide comfort to the suffering.
Pumphrey had dreamed of being a nurse ever since she was a child. From ages 12 to 15, she was a candy striper, and today still has and treasures her iconic red-and-white striped uniform.
Those days as a candy striper were exciting and rewarding, she said, involving more direct patient care back then than such apprentices are allowed nowadays. Among her duties were feeding and shaving patients, and connecting with them on an emotional level through that service, she said, was rewarding. It made her long for college and a nursing degree.
She wouldn’t see her nursing dream come true, though, for some years to come. Romance came calling as she graduated high school. She married and spent the next several years raising her family and working various jobs far outside the medical field. She’d been working part-time, after-school or weekend jobs since she was 15, and had eventually become manager of a fast food restaurant.
She enjoyed that leadership role, but she said she finally realized she’d never really be happy until she reached out and took hold of her childhood dream. And she went at it full-on while still working to help put food on the table at home.
“It was hard work, going to campus and doing everything else, too, but that made me want it more, to do the sacrifices, to accomplish it,” she said, thinking back on that time.
She graduated in 1999 from nursing school at Gulf Coast College. Then, in 2009, she graduated from the University of Alabama in Mobile with a Bachelors in Science in Nursing. In 2012, she graduated from Grand Canyon University with an MBA in medicine and nursing. In 2019, she graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree.
She spent many of those years working as a direct—care nurse as she gathered in her various degrees.
“I loved direct patient care,” she said. “Being with families, being at side of patients, sometimes during their last time on earth, that was a life very rewarding for me.”
Because it had such meaning, she faced a dilemma when she was given the opportunity to advance into an administrative role that would take her out of scrubs, away from the patient bedside and into business attire and an office.
“I was first hesitant, but I realized that in leadership, I could be the voice of the nurses on the floor,” Pumphrey said. “I can be sure they have their resources, knowledge and education they need to provide the best care possible. I look my role as empowering the nurses to be able to do that. Realizing this gave me the push to do it. I had experience in management roles and I felt like I could do it. It has turned out to be a good fit for me. I feel like I’m still taking care of people, so I’m happy in it and I feel very blessed to work for a great team here at Jackson Hospital. I’m very grateful for the nurses and their compassionate caregiving. They truly care for the patients and their families. They’re really a joy to advocate for because I know their dedication is real.”
She said she hopes members of the community will take the time to think of those local nurses as the nation celebrates them, and maybe say a word of thanks if they have a chance.
“Florence Nightingale was the one that first starting paving the way for nurses; that’s why we celebrate Nurses Week and let it culminate on her birthday,” Pumphrey said. “It’s not just a job, it’s a profession they can continue moving forward in, and striving for more. For the people out there that might be thinking of entering the field, I want to say that it’s a very noble profession. It’s not easy and it’s hard work that can take a physical and emotional toll, but it’s worth every minute of that because you know at the end of every shift of your life that you’ve made a positive difference.”
