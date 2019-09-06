Life is getting back to normal on the first floor of the Jackson County Courthouse. Damage from Hurricane Michael last Oct. 10 significantly disrupted courthouse operations, forcing some offices to rely more heavily on outlying branch offices or find other temporary locations.
But now, 11 months after the storm, all the offices that occupy space on the bottom floor are now back in place. Those include the Clerk of Court, the Tax Collector, the Property Appraiser, the County Judge and the County Probation office.
Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock provided a recent operations updates on her website, announcing that her courthouse location was back in business and also advising that “License plates and disabled parking placards are no longer available at our driver license location,” where those functions had been transferred after the storm. “Please keep informed on updates on hours of operation for all of the offices by checking regularly at this website as they may be changing as we transition from the branch offices,” she continued.
No one is back on the second floor. Those still displaced include Court Administration, the Circuit Judge, Guardian ad Litem and the State Attorney.
