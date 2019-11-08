Jackson County School Board
Students and faculty at Marianna Middle School can expect added security on campus Monday, a decision made following a threat investigation.

The office of Jackson County Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore issued a statement Friday evening about the matter.

“Late Friday afternoon (Nov. 8, 2019) Jackson County School District officials received information from a parent of a Marianna Middle School student regarding a potential threat. According to the parent, her child overheard other students say they were going to shoot up the school on Monday.”

The statement goes on to say that law enforcement was immediately notified of the situation and the student who reported the information to the parent was interviewed.

After an investigation, officials say, the threat does not appear to be credible, but out of an abundance of caution, MMS will have added security on campus Monday morning.

