In preparation for anyone who presents themselves with symptoms of coronavirus, Jackson Hospital is working closely with health department officials at the county and state level, a hospital representative said Wednesday.
“Hand washing is imperative as the Coronavirus is contracted through mucus membranes such as the eyes, nose and mouth, Infection Preventionist Kaye Robin said in a statement from Jackson Hospital.
“If you have any symptoms that are related to the Coronavirus and you have traveled in the last 14 days, contact your primary care physician, Chipola Quick Care, Jackson Hospital Emergency Department or the Jackson County Health Department for instructions on how to proceed with care.”
More information on coronavirus is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health department; visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and www.floridahealth.gov, or call 866-779-6121.
