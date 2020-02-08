W hen we are born into this world, there is absolutely nothing we can do about anything.
As babies, after a short period, we learn that we can get attention by crying. As we grow older, there are a variety of ways we learn to get attention, whether it’s by the sound of our voices, body language or by the attitude we display.
Sooner or later, each of us develops tendencies that end up determining our character. When each of us born into this world, each step in our phase of development becomes a part of who we will be known as when we become adults; however, this world is filled with many people who can be influential in are development.
Some people will be major influences for the good things in our development; and some will influence us in negative ways. That’s why it’s so important that we as adults do our best to lead our children in the proper direction while we have an opportunity to do so. Some of us wait until our children start having a rebellious attitude and lack of respect to realize we haven’t done our job in teaching them how to respect us and others in life.
In today’s world, because of the new inventions around us, our children are learning, and often developing, much faster than in the past.
When we teach them the importance of putting God first, respecting others while they respect themselves and treating others in a way they themselves would want to be treated, chances are they will become outstanding citizens. Teaching them the value of making decisions based on the positive things we have taught them, instead of being followers like so many of our young people have become, is crucial to their happiness in life. Teach them to be true to themselves.
When we go about our daily routines each day, and see what’s taking place around us, we should realize that many parents didn’t do a good job in raising some of today’s adults. It’s sad, but it’s true. While watching how mean-spirited some of our politicians and leaders have been acting lately, changes must be made in order for our children, the leaders of tomorrow, to keep our country as great as it has been known to be in the past. This is a serious time in the history of America and we as citizens have to do our part to not allow a decline in the way the world views us.
There is a “me first,” selfish attitude that some of us and some of our most popular citizens seem to project, but if we want to see some better days ahead, each of us should seriously consider putting and keeping “God” first in our lives!
