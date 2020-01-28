Kinard resident Michael Skelton, 61, was critically injured Monday evening, when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and collided with an irrigation system in Calhoun County, according a Florida Highway Patrol report.
Officials say Skelton was driving a 2014 Honda CRV and was initially westbound on Southeast Oak Grove, crossed the intersection of State Road 71 and continued onto Southwest Jessie Yon Road, around 5:58 p.m., at which time he ran off the roadway to the left, entering an open field.
The vehicle crossed the field and continued across SR 73 into another open field, where the front of the Honda struck an industrial irrigation system. The vehicle came to final rest facing southwest with its front against the irrigation system.
Skelton was taken to Bay Medical Center for treatment.
