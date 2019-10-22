Monday, Nov. 4, is an important date on the calendars of local parents who need help providing Christmas toys and holiday meals for their youngsters that are 12 years of age or younger. That’s the single date they can register for Christmas assistance through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

To register go to the Wright Foundation, where Salvation Army shares space. It’s located at 2985 Guyton Street in Marianna. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those applying need to provide an ID when they do so, and to declare the fact if they’re on Medicaid or food assistance programs.

Those wishing to make monetary donation to help buy the gift cards that qualifying parents will receive can do so by making donations to the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign. It begins the day after Thanksgiving. The kettle bell ringers, all volunteers, will be set up at various highly trafficked big box retail and grocery store locations.

For more information call 850-482-1075.

