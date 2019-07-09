A driver was killed and his two passengers seriously injured in a one-vehicle traffic crash early Tuesday morning in Jackson County.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports that Harry Henry Godwin was driving a 2002 Ford Taurus westbound on County Road 162 around 4:55 a.m. when the vehicle traveled onto the shoulder and continued westbound, striking two trees before coming to rest facing west on the south shoulder of the road.
FHP reports indicate that Godwin, 61, of Bradenton, died at the scene.
Passengers James Anthony McDonald, 44, of Dothan, Alabama, and 31-year-old Tavoris D. Long, 31, of Bessemer, Alabama, were both taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center for treatment. McDonald was listed as having suffered critical injuries, and Long as having serious injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.