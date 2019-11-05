One man died and another was seriously injured last Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Interstate 10 in Gadsden County, near mile marker 169.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports that passenger Leslie Johnson, 64, was taken to a hospital in Gadsden County but died of her injuries following the 3:11 p.m. Nov. 2 crash.
Officials say the 67-year-old driver, James Johnson, was taken to Tallahassee Memorial hospital. He was listed as having serious injuries.
FHP reports that James Johnson was westbound driving a Honda GL1800 in the outside traffic lane when the motorcycle overturned on its left side, traveled across the paved emergency lane and onto the north grassy shoulder of the road. Both he and Leslie Johnson were thrown from the motorcycle in the course of events.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by FHP.
