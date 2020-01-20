One person was seriously injured in a Monday morning traffic crash on State Road 2 in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The agency reports that Diana Ortiz Vazquez, 35, of Dothan, Alabama, was taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries after the 6:10 a.m. crash.
Vazquez was driving a 1997 Toyota Tacoma westbound on State Road 2, ahead of a 2014 Peterbilt semi driven by 31-year-old Bainbridge, Georgia, resident Gregory Lashawn Campabell, when Vazquez traveled onto the north shoulder, failing to see the semi behind her, according to the FHP report.
She began to make a U-turn, traveling into the westbound lane in front of the semi, officials said. The front of the semi collided with the left side of the Tacoma, which came to final rest on the shoulder and facing southeast after impact. The semi and its trailer came to final rest in the roadway facing southwest.
