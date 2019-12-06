OneBlood, the local blood center serving Florida and other parts of the southeast, reports that the organization responded immediately Friday’s tragic shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola by rushing additional blood to the area hospitals treating the wounded.
While the immediate blood needs have been met, there is a need to replenish the area’s blood and platelet supply, according to a OneBlood spokesperson.
Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type, visit oneblood.org.
OneBlood is asking all eligible donors to please visit a donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive and donate. The Marianna Donor Center is at 2503 Commercial Park Drive. Appointments are encouraged and can be made online by visiting oneblood.org.
