The Optimist Club of Jackson County met Dec. 3, welcoming guest speaker Blake Mayes, the Youth Pastor at First United Methodist Church in Marianna.
Mayes told the club about a "Rise against Hunger" event he is hosting on Saturday, Dec. 14. “Rise against Hunger” is a non-profit organization that packages and delivers meals for people on the edge of starvation. In 2018, they serviced nearly 795,000 people in 77 countries.
They will deliver food and help set up an “assembly line” to package it in the FUMC Wesley Center (next door to the Marianna Post Office) on Saturday, Dec. 14. The event starts at 8 a.m. and, with enough people, they will package 10,000 meals by 11 a.m. Consider stopping by to donate some or all of your Saturday morning to this cause.
