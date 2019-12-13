Ronnie Durden was announced as the winner of the 2019 Marianna Optimist Club gun raffle at the club’s recent Christmas banquet.
This is the second year the club has raffled off an AR platform rifle. The proceeds from the fundraiser are funneled into a First Responder Scholarship fund at Chipola College.
The scholarships will be given out in $500 increments for individuals pursuing a career in Law Enforcement, Firefighting or Emergency Medical Services.
Both years that the fundraiser has been undertaken, approximately $3,000 a year has been raised.
The weapon, a 350 Legend, was built by local gun manufacturer Dwain Thompson of Armory Dynamics. His business is located at 3200 Caverns Road, in Brewer’s Plaza, and he specializes in high-end, custom-made AR-type rifles of various calibers.
Durden took ownership of the rifle at a regular Optimist Club meeting recently, after undergoing the necessary background checks and mandatory waiting period.
