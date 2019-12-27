Optimists hear from former students of the month

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Jim’s Buffet and Grill in Marianna.
They were honored to have as their special guests three previous Students of the Month.
First to speak was Charity King, from Marianna High School, the daughter of Joshua and Theresa King. Charity wants to be a therapist, maybe art therapy and work with artistic children.
Second to speak was Jessi Strickland, daughter of Charlie and Donna Strickland. Jessie is a student at Marianna Middle School and is active in ag class and MMS FFA Chapter.
Third to speak was Hannah Godwin a student at Dayspring Christian Academy. Hannah is the daughter of Cary and Shiela Godwin. She helps with Dayspring Christmas plays, is part of its twirl team and wants to be a hair stylist.
Announcements were made regarding upcoming contests the club sponsors, “The essay contest,” “Just Say No to Drugs,” and “The Oratorical contest.”
For information to enter these contests, students may email OptimistClubJACO@mail.com.
