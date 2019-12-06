Optimists recognized for service

Several members of the Optimist Club of Marianna were recently recognized for their hard work and dedication.
Liz Jackson, Donnie Edenfield, Ralph Harrison, Dwain Thompson, Marc Rosborough, Steven Stewart, and Jack Hollis were recognized by club President Quinton Hollis for their respective contributions to the club, including repairs to Optimist Park, feeding Hurricane Michael victims, building bunk beds for needy children, and fundraising.
The Marianna Optimist Club meets each Wednesday at noon, in the glass room at Jim’s Buffet & Grill on Lafayette Street. The public is welcome to attend and learn more about what it means to be an Optimist.
